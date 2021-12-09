Advertisement

Rebuilding From Disaster: Gatlinburg Wildfire

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - November 28th, 2016 is a day many in east Tennessee will never forget. A popular tourist destination was engulfed by flames.

The fire started on November 23rd in the Great Smoky Mountains. Five days later, incredibly fierce winds, nearly 90 mph, fueled the fire and caused it to go out of control, eventually spreading towards Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

14,000 residents and tourists were forced to evacuate. Over 2,000 buildings were destroyed and 14 people lost their life.

One church was able to be quickly rebuilt in about two years. “It blows our imagination to be blessed by God with the things that we have,” said Casey Miles, youth pastor of Roaring Fork Baptist Church.

Many wondered how this could have happened so researchers got to work. They created simulations of wildfires to get a better understanding so the town is more prepared if this were to happen again. “We’re looking at how we make buildings more resistant to that wildfire ember onslaught so we can prevent many of them from burning,” said Anne Cope, chief engineer of the Insurance Institute for Business.

Plenty of jobs opened up to rebuild structures and the rebuilding process continues still 5 years later.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP Chapter files lawsuit against Virginia
Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park announces fee changes
Sergio Coppola, of Sergio's Pizza in Bridgewater
After over 37 years, Sergio’s Pizza will close its doors in January
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin holds "Thank You Rally" in Rockingham County Nov. 12.
Va. Governor-Elect Youngkin talks Day One plan, transition of power, I-81
SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.
SEAL Team 8 commanding officer dies from injuries sustained in training

Latest News

In November 2016, a wildfire engulfed the town of Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Rebuilding From Disaster: Gatlinburg Wildfire
A draft of one of Augusta County's redistricting committee's new proposed boundaries following...
Augusta County Board of Supervisors approves redistricting map
Customers will now be able to choose walk-ins on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays....
Virginia DMV expanding walk-in service
Plecker is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro man charged with sexual assault involving a minor