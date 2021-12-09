Advertisement

Richmond woman dies after crashing into disabled tractor-trailer

A Richmond woman is dead after police say she crashed into a disabled tractor-trailer on Interstate 64.(wafb)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond woman is dead after police say she crashed into a disabled tractor-trailer on Interstate 64.

Virginia State Police were called to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 213 in New Kent County around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

According to their investigation, Clarissa Simmons, 20, of Richmond was driving a Buick Encore west on the interstate when she abruptly moved from the right lane to the left lane. Police say she corrected, ending up in the right shoulder where she crashed into a disabled tractor-trailer.

Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer was pulled over fully on the shoulder and had the vehicle’s hazard lights on.

Simmons died at the scene.

A service technician who was evaluating the disabled tractor-trailer when the crash happened was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

