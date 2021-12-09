Riverheads seeking sixth straight state championship

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads is headed back to Salem.

The Gladiators are preparing to play in the VHSL Football Class 1 State Championship game Saturday afternoon at Salem Stadium. Riverheads will meet Galax for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff. It marks the third straight season that’s ended with the Gladiators and Maroon Tide squaring off for the state championship.

Riverheads enters the matchup with a 13-0 overall record. The Gladiators have won five straight state championships and are making their seventh consecutive appearance in the state title game.

“I know our kids work hard,” said Riverheads head coach Robert Casto. “We have coaches who have been consistent here and every coach on our staff is a player of ours and they all have rings. They were on championship teams and...I don’t know how to explain it with simply saying our kids are the ones who have gotten us here and they certainly deserve all the credit that they get because they work hard.”

With a win on Saturday, Riverheads would own the longest current winning streak in the nation. According to MaxPreps, the Gladiators’ winning streak of 49 games is currently tied with Bixby High School in Oklahoma. Bixby recently won its own 2021 state championship.

