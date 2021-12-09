Advertisement

Riverheads seeking sixth straight state championship

Riverheads is headed back to Salem.
Riverheads is headed back to Salem.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads is headed back to Salem.

The Gladiators are preparing to play in the VHSL Football Class 1 State Championship game Saturday afternoon at Salem Stadium. Riverheads will meet Galax for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff. It marks the third straight season that’s ended with the Gladiators and Maroon Tide squaring off for the state championship.

Riverheads enters the matchup with a 13-0 overall record. The Gladiators have won five straight state championships and are making their seventh consecutive appearance in the state title game.

“I know our kids work hard,” said Riverheads head coach Robert Casto. “We have coaches who have been consistent here and every coach on our staff is a player of ours and they all have rings. They were on championship teams and...I don’t know how to explain it with simply saying our kids are the ones who have gotten us here and they certainly deserve all the credit that they get because they work hard.”

With a win on Saturday, Riverheads would own the longest current winning streak in the nation. According to MaxPreps, the Gladiators’ winning streak of 49 games is currently tied with Bixby High School in Oklahoma. Bixby recently won its own 2021 state championship.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta Health (WHSV)
Augusta Health sees increase in positive COVID-19 cases
The missing Heritage Woodwork trailer looks similar to the one pictured above.
Family-owned business asks for help after trailer was stolen in Shenandoah County
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin holds "Thank You Rally" in Rockingham County Nov. 12.
Va. Governor-Elect Youngkin talks Day One plan, transition of power, I-81
Mohler is currently being held in the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
Waynesboro man arrested for sexual assault
Cases in the valley are on the rise once again.
Valley COVID-19 cases on the rise

Latest News

Cole Johnson’s coach has high praise for the JMU signal-caller.
Cole Johnson: “Tom Brady” of the FCS
Parker Sheetz
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Parker Sheetz
Dukes to host Montana in FCS Quarterfinal Friday night
Dukes to host Montana in FCS Quarterfinal Friday night
JMU men's basketball makes history, defeats UVA
JMU men's basketball makes history, defeats UVA