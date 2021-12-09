Sergio’s Pizza plans to close its doors after nearly 38 years

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Sergio’s pizza on Main Street has been a Bridgewater staple for decades but will be closing its doors in the new year.

Sergio Coppola came to the United States in 1980 from Naples, Italy, and opened Sergio’s Pizza in 1984. After karaoke nights, field trips, and making pizza pies for 37 and half years, retirement is now calling his name.

“Since I was 25 years old when we opened the shop, we had a lot of good times,” Coppola said. “Customers had a lot of fun, very cheery moments to enjoy it and remember, so when people think about Sergio’s pizza, I want them to think good moments.”

Coppola has worked alongside his family, including his siblings, his wife, Jodi, and all five of his children. What’s made his time so special is the Bridgewater community.

“Still today, some of the students from Bridgewater College, they come to see me with their wife and kids,” Coppola said. “I want to say thanks to all my customers. They’ve been helping me for 38 years. Without them maybe I wouldn’t have made it. Thank you.”

Coppola said his sister, Letizia, has been by his side at Sergio’s Pizza since day one.

“Letizia helped me in the businesses all these 38 years, and I have to say thanks to her for being here and my wife for always giving me strength,” Coppola said.

“[The community] was very friendly, and I say thank you for that. They accepted us as part of the community town,” Letizia said. “Every time we were having a conversation with the customers when they were walking out, they had a big smile on their faces.”

As a retired man, Coppola said he plans to spend time with family.

“Finally we can spend more time together,” Coppola said.

The Town of Bridgewater plans to purchase the property to turn it into a pharmacy.

Sergio’s will be open until Jan. 15.

