Shenandoah National Park announces fee changes

LURAY- Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park (SNP) has made changes to fees at the Park.

Earlier this year, a proposal was presented to the public and public comments were accepted regarding the potential increase or establishment of new fees for three recreational activities: camping in established campgrounds, hiking Old Rag, and backcountry camping.

The proposal does not include increased entrance fees.

According to the Park, the nightly fee at all campgrounds will increase to $30 and group sites are now $75. This will take effect immediately.

SNP said this is the first increase to campground fees since 2007.

“Shenandoah National Park will use the increased revenue to fund projects and services that will benefit the visitor and contribute to the protection of Shenandoah’s natural and cultural resources,” said Superintendent Patrick Kenney. “As a result, visitors can expect improvements in the campgrounds over the next few years, such as new picnic tables and fire grates.”

SNP is also moving forward with creating a pilot for a day-hiking ticket for the Old Rag area, which is on track to be implemented in March 2022.

The Park will give more information on the pilot program later this winter.

“The pilot project will allow the Park to evaluate a strategy for managing this highly popular hike in Shenandoah, with a goal of providing a high-quality visitor experience in an area of the Park that continues to see high visitation,” said Kenney.

The last part of the proposal is establishing a fee on the existing backcountry camping permit, along with creating an online permit system.

SNP said park managers continue to develop the details for this portion of the proposal.

This fee could be added in 2023.

