Advertisement

UVA doctor says Delta variant is an immediate concern and encourages boosters

Booster COVID-19 Shot
Booster COVID-19 Shot(Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia doctor says getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is especially important right now.

Dr. Bill Petri says UVA is treating people with the Delta variant right now, and boosting is the best way to help and stay ahead of Omicron.

“It would be a big mistake to wait. We’re really trying to vaccinate right now and boost against Delta. We still have big problems with Delta unfortunately in the U.S.,” he said.

He says people who took two doses of Pfizer as well as the Pfizer booster are best protected against the Omicron variant.

Petri says these precautions are important during the cold weather months.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP Chapter files lawsuit against Virginia
Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park announces fee changes
A large amount of firefighters responded to a reported fire in the area of the Packaging...
HFD determines cause of 3-alarm fire
Sergio Coppola, of Sergio's Pizza in Bridgewater
After over 37 years, Sergio’s Pizza will close its doors in January
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin holds "Thank You Rally" in Rockingham County Nov. 12.
Va. Governor-Elect Youngkin talks Day One plan, transition of power, I-81

Latest News

VDH: First confirmed case of Omicron variant identified in Virginia
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,074 Thursday
The country is seeing surges in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, including record high...
Expert: US will 'light up' with more COVID cases
New substance abuse prevention program announced for schools