Virginia DMV expanding walk-in service

Customers will now be able to choose walk-ins on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Customers will now be able to choose walk-ins on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Mondays and Fridays are still appointment-only.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its walk-in appointments starting Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Customers will now be able to choose walk-ins on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Mondays and Fridays are still appointment-only.

Hours still vary from location to location, so you’re advised to check online first.

“To provide the best possible service to all Virginians, we continually assess how, when and where Virginians want to access their DMV,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb in a release.

Even with the expanded walk-in service, customers are still encouraged to do what they can online. Just last week, the DMV claims customers completed 32 percent more of their DMV business online compared to almost two years ago, before the pandemic.

