Advertisement

Waynesboro man charged with sexual assault involving a minor

Plecker is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Plecker is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says on November 26, 2021, investigators took a report of a possible sexual assault involving an adult male and a juvenile.

Upon further investigation, investigators with the sheriff’s office arrested 54 -year-old James W. Plecker of Waynesboro.

Plecker is charged with one count of object sexual penetration in violation of VA Code 18.2-67.2, and one count of aggravated sexual battery in violation of VA Code 18.2-67.3.

Plecker is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. The sheriff’s office says it will not be releasing any further information about this case at this time.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP Chapter files lawsuit against Virginia
Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park announces fee changes
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin holds "Thank You Rally" in Rockingham County Nov. 12.
Va. Governor-Elect Youngkin talks Day One plan, transition of power, I-81
SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.
SEAL Team 8 commanding officer dies from injuries sustained in training
Sergio Coppola, of Sergio's Pizza in Bridgewater
After over 37 years, Sergio’s Pizza will close its doors in January

Latest News

A large amount of firefighters responded to a reported fire in the area of the Packaging...
HFD determines cause of 3-alarm fire
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,074 Thursday
Proposed congressional maps give Dems an edge in Virginia
Birthdays and Anniversaries 12/9/2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries 12/9/2021