Waynesboro man charged with sexual assault involving a minor

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says on November 26, 2021, investigators took a report of a possible sexual assault involving an adult male and a juvenile.

Upon further investigation, investigators with the sheriff’s office arrested 54 -year-old James W. Plecker of Waynesboro.

Plecker is charged with one count of object sexual penetration in violation of VA Code 18.2-67.2, and one count of aggravated sexual battery in violation of VA Code 18.2-67.3.

Plecker is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. The sheriff’s office says it will not be releasing any further information about this case at this time.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.