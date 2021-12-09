Winter Weather

The first official day of winter is either on December 21 or 22nd every year. When it comes to Meteorological data, we classify winter as starting on December 1st. Winter data is calculated for December, January and February.

SNOW DATA AND SNOW DEPTH

The National Weather Service has a fantastic interactive website for looking at snow cover, snow depth, and moisture content:

AVERAGE SNOWFALL

Average snowfall across the Shenandoah Valley ranged from about 20-25.”

Across the Potomac Highlands, it’s quite the range from about 20″ to 40″ depending on elevation.

For the Allegheny mountains, the snowfall can be extreme. Ranging anywhere from 80″-nearly 200″ of snow per season!

Winter Snowfall average (WHSV)

Winter Drought Outlook

Drought outlook for the current season US Seasonal Drought Outlook A look at where potential drought conditions either persist or worsen

PAST WINTER DATA

Winter 2020-2021 Historical Data

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.