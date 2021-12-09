Winter Weather
Weather links and resources, everything spring related
The first official day of winter is either on December 21 or 22nd every year. When it comes to Meteorological data, we classify winter as starting on December 1st. Winter data is calculated for December, January and February.
SNOW DATA AND SNOW DEPTH
The National Weather Service has a fantastic interactive website for looking at snow cover, snow depth, and moisture content:
Snow Data: Virginia and West Virginia
Snow data for Virginia and West Virginia. Includes snow depth and moisture content
AVERAGE SNOWFALL
Average snowfall across the Shenandoah Valley ranged from about 20-25.”
Across the Potomac Highlands, it’s quite the range from about 20″ to 40″ depending on elevation.
For the Allegheny mountains, the snowfall can be extreme. Ranging anywhere from 80″-nearly 200″ of snow per season!
Winter Drought Outlook
Drought outlook for the current season
PAST WINTER DATA
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.