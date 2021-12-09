Advertisement

Winter Weather

Weather links and resources, everything spring related
Winter Graphic
Winter Graphic(WHSV)
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:02 PM EST
The first official day of winter is either on December 21 or 22nd every year. When it comes to Meteorological data, we classify winter as starting on December 1st. Winter data is calculated for December, January and February.

SNOW DATA AND SNOW DEPTH

The National Weather Service has a fantastic interactive website for looking at snow cover, snow depth, and moisture content:

Mid-Atlantic Regional Snow Data

Snow data for the entire Mid-Atlantic

Snow data
Snow Data: Allegheny Front

Current, 2-week or seasonal snow data including moisture and snow depth.

Allegheny mountains
Snow Data: Virginia and West Virginia

Snow data for Virginia and West Virginia. Includes snow depth and moisture content

Mole Hill, Virginia

AVERAGE SNOWFALL

Average snowfall across the Shenandoah Valley ranged from about 20-25.”

Across the Potomac Highlands, it’s quite the range from about 20″ to 40″ depending on elevation.

For the Allegheny mountains, the snowfall can be extreme. Ranging anywhere from 80″-nearly 200″ of snow per season!

Winter Snowfall average
Winter Snowfall average(WHSV)

Winter Drought Outlook

Drought outlook for the current season
US Seasonal Drought Outlook

A look at where potential drought conditions either persist or worsen

File image

PAST WINTER DATA

Winter 2020-2021

Historical Data

Truck in winter storm.

