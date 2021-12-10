Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of runaway juvenile

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who had last contact with his family on December 9, 2021 at approximately 5:00 PM.

17 -year-old Tyler Christopher Goodman is a white male, is 6′02″ tall and weighs 180 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff’s office says Tyler could possibly be in the Stuarts Draft area.

Tyler has a tattoo of two triangles on his right forearm, has both ears pierced and has braces.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-201.

