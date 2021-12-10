Advertisement

Beef & Cheese Ministries brought to Page County

Rockingham Cooperative is partnering with Page Cooperative to donate an estimated 150 pounds of...
Rockingham Cooperative is partnering with Page Cooperative to donate an estimated 150 pounds of fresh local USDA-inspected ground hamburger to Page One, along with over 200 pounds of mozzarella cheese.(whsv)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham Cooperative is partnering with Page Cooperative to donate an estimated 150 pounds of fresh local USDA-inspected ground hamburger to Page One, along with over 200 pounds of mozzarella cheese at the same time as part of the Farm Ministry program.

Marlow Ford is the third part of the partnership, contributing toward the donation of ground hamburger in Luray.

The donation will occur Tuesday, December 14, shortly after 11 a.m. at Page One in Luray, Virginia.

The Cheese Ministry is an effort created in 2017 by Rockingham Cooperative, in partnership with Harrisonburg Baptist Church, Verona Food Pantry, and other local community organizations, to support local dairy farmers during a difficult time in the dairy industry as well as supply local food pantries with nutritious cheese products that will provide individuals and families in need with a healthy dairy source.

“We are thrilled to partner with Page Cooperative and Marlow Ford this holiday season to expand The Cheese Ministry and Beef Ministry into Page County. Both of these programs have tremendous potential to alleviate a great burden faced by families and individuals that have fallen on hard times during these winter months. We appreciate Page One for serving as our catalyst to distribute these fresh products across the Page Valley communities,” said Adam Ford, Rockingham Cooperative Marketing Manager and Farm Ministry Volunteer.

The Farm Ministry is a mission endorsed by Rockingham Cooperative’s Senior Leadership and Board of Directors. More information about The Farm Ministry can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large amount of firefighters responded to a reported fire in the area of the Packaging...
HFD determines cause of 3-alarm fire
The Staunton Police Department was called due to the severity of the incident, and detained the...
Admissions hold after staff members hurt and COVID-19 cases rise at CCCA
VDH: First confirmed case of Omicron variant identified in Virginia
Sergio Coppola, of Sergio's Pizza in Bridgewater
After over 37 years, Sergio’s Pizza will close its doors in January
Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park announces fee changes

Latest News

Source: Gray News
School district sued over transgender student protections
WHSV file image of the ski slopes at Massanutten Resort from December 2017
Massanutten Resort to open for 2021-22 ski season
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,848 Friday
(FILE)
COVID-19 Omicron variant: Infectious Disease doctor explains how coronavirus evolves