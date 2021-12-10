Beef & Cheese Ministries brought to Page County

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham Cooperative is partnering with Page Cooperative to donate an estimated 150 pounds of fresh local USDA-inspected ground hamburger to Page One, along with over 200 pounds of mozzarella cheese at the same time as part of the Farm Ministry program.

Marlow Ford is the third part of the partnership, contributing toward the donation of ground hamburger in Luray.

The donation will occur Tuesday, December 14, shortly after 11 a.m. at Page One in Luray, Virginia.

The Cheese Ministry is an effort created in 2017 by Rockingham Cooperative, in partnership with Harrisonburg Baptist Church, Verona Food Pantry, and other local community organizations, to support local dairy farmers during a difficult time in the dairy industry as well as supply local food pantries with nutritious cheese products that will provide individuals and families in need with a healthy dairy source.

“We are thrilled to partner with Page Cooperative and Marlow Ford this holiday season to expand The Cheese Ministry and Beef Ministry into Page County. Both of these programs have tremendous potential to alleviate a great burden faced by families and individuals that have fallen on hard times during these winter months. We appreciate Page One for serving as our catalyst to distribute these fresh products across the Page Valley communities,” said Adam Ford, Rockingham Cooperative Marketing Manager and Farm Ministry Volunteer.

The Farm Ministry is a mission endorsed by Rockingham Cooperative’s Senior Leadership and Board of Directors. More information about The Farm Ministry can be found here.

