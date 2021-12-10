Brutal aftermath continues after powerful storm hits Hawaii

Kula, HI (CNN) - Major clean-up efforts are underway in Maui as residents recover from Sunday night’s storm. Families in Kula have said debris has been as high as their roofs and they need help.

Liz McGain, a resident of Kula, said there’s normally a gulch near her home on Lower Kula Road which makes a path for floodwaters to flow past her property. But Sunday’s storm was like no other.

“Trees, full-sized eucalyptus trees came down from Poli Poli, created a big dam like 30 feet high, and diverted all that water straight on to our property and our neighbor’s property next door. Their place is unlivable. I’ll show you,” said McGain.

Looking over at the Kamakau-Sakugawa property, you could see it covered in storm debris. Liz’s neighbor Naomi is still rattled from Sunday’s storm. “It was a life or death situation for sure,” said Naomi Kamakau-Sakugawa.

Naomi took a video from her vehicle as she tried to flee from the floods with her two-year-old son. “You see the river rushing side by you. You have neighbors up there, SOS, like, save us! Save us! We can’t even save ourselves,” said Naomi.

Naomi said she’s lucky to be alive but she no longer has a home and doesn’t know how long it’ll take to clean up all the mess. “We need help. Help to clear this. Help, I mean, our house is flooded. We have to rip out the dry wall. It’s already starting to smell like mold. I have a two year old son. It’s not livable,” said Naomi.

Parts of Kula are still without power and water so families have been filling up their own containers from water tankers around the area and trying their best to get back to normal.

