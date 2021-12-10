Advertisement

Brutal aftermath continues after powerful storm hits Hawaii

By Chelsea Davis
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kula, HI (CNN) - Major clean-up efforts are underway in Maui as residents recover from Sunday night’s storm. Families in Kula have said debris has been as high as their roofs and they need help.

Liz McGain, a resident of Kula, said there’s normally a gulch near her home on Lower Kula Road which makes a path for floodwaters to flow past her property. But Sunday’s storm was like no other.

“Trees, full-sized eucalyptus trees came down from Poli Poli, created a big dam like 30 feet high, and diverted all that water straight on to our property and our neighbor’s property next door. Their place is unlivable. I’ll show you,” said McGain.

Looking over at the Kamakau-Sakugawa property, you could see it covered in storm debris. Liz’s neighbor Naomi is still rattled from Sunday’s storm. “It was a life or death situation for sure,” said Naomi Kamakau-Sakugawa.

Naomi took a video from her vehicle as she tried to flee from the floods with her two-year-old son. “You see the river rushing side by you. You have neighbors up there, SOS, like, save us! Save us! We can’t even save ourselves,” said Naomi.

Naomi said she’s lucky to be alive but she no longer has a home and doesn’t know how long it’ll take to clean up all the mess. “We need help. Help to clear this. Help, I mean, our house is flooded. We have to rip out the dry wall. It’s already starting to smell like mold. I have a two year old son. It’s not livable,” said Naomi.

Parts of Kula are still without power and water so families have been filling up their own containers from water tankers around the area and trying their best to get back to normal.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP Chapter files lawsuit against Virginia
Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park announces fee changes
A large amount of firefighters responded to a reported fire in the area of the Packaging...
HFD determines cause of 3-alarm fire
Sergio Coppola, of Sergio's Pizza in Bridgewater
After over 37 years, Sergio’s Pizza will close its doors in January
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin holds "Thank You Rally" in Rockingham County Nov. 12.
Va. Governor-Elect Youngkin talks Day One plan, transition of power, I-81

Latest News

Catastrophic damage occurred to some homes in the town of Kula.
Brutal aftermath in Hawaii from Sunday's storm
Shenandoah County Fair general manager stepping down
Shenandoah County Fair general manager stepping down
Strasburg residents continue to see unusually high water bills
Strasburg residents continue to see unusually high water bills
Some Strasburg residents are seeing dramatic increases and massive fluctuations in their...
Strasburg residents continue to see unusually high water bills