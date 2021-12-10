Crews rescue Shenandoah County man trapped in ditch

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Shenandoah County is safe after he was trapped in a collapsed ditch for more than two hours.

Officials say it happened Thursday on South Ox Road in Edinburg. According to a press release, an off-duty member of the Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue Squad became entrapped in the ditch at about 2:45 p.m.

Other workers on site performed life-saving rescue breathing on the victim. After two and a half hours, first responders from around the Valley were able to remove the man.

He was transported to UVA Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

“This was a high-stress call for the crews involved, and I’m so proud of their professionalism and teamwork in achieving this positive outcome” said Chief Tim Williams Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue.

