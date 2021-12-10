Drought expands as long stretch without rain continues

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As you may know, our area has not seen much rain in the past few weeks. We are reaching four weeks since our last measurable precipitation which was all the way back on November 12th.

This long stretch without rain is climbing up the leaderboard of record books. The nearby station, Dale Enterprise, is now tied for 11th in consecutive days without rain at 26. The record is 43 days, which occurred from October 24th to December 5th, 1933.

The streak should end at 28 days when we see some rain on Saturday. That will make the streak tied for 8th longest. If we were to miss out on any rain this weekend, that streak would move into the top 3.

The latest drought monitor came out today but has still not put the entire area in a minor drought. Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro are the only locations in our area with a minor drought. As you travel to the southern part of Virginia, the situation is worse. Most areas in southern Virginia are in a moderate to severe drought.

The streak may end on Saturday, but we are not talking much rainfall. Our area is expected to receive 1/10 to 1/2 an inch of rainfall. Better than nothing, but not a drought buster whatsoever. Saturday is the only day in the next 7 days we expect rainfall.

Looking beyond next week, the drought likely won’t get any better but not worse. The Climate Prediction Center has forecasted “near normal” precipitation over the next few weeks.

