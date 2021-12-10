JMU women fall to Villanova, suffer fourth straight loss

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team suffered its fourth straight loss Thursday night.

The Dukes dropped a home game to Villanova, 76-67, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Kiki Jefferson led JMU in scoring with 25 points while pulling in nine rebounds. Maddy Siegrist poured in 36 points and hauled in 17 rebounds for the Wildcats.

James Madison falls to 3-6 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to host West Virginia for a 2 p.m. tip-off Sunday afternoon.

