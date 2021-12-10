Advertisement

Lynchburg Police respond to shots fired Friday afternoon

(Matt Rourke | AP)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police reported responding to a report of a shooting Friday afternoon.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, the responded to the 2400 block of Tate Springs Road around 12:15 p.m.

While on scene, officers found several casings and a vehicle that had been shot.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department.

