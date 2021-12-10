Advertisement

Massanutten Resort to open for 2021-22 ski season

WHSV file image of the ski slopes at Massanutten Resort from December 2017
WHSV file image of the ski slopes at Massanutten Resort from December 2017(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Resort, a ski resort in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, has announced it will open its slopes to skiers and snowboarders for the 2021-2022 winter season December 11.

With this year marking 50 years of snow sports at Massanutten, guests are being offered limited-time promotions and new additions, including updates to the facilities, improved snowmaking equipment and technological advancements making it easier for guests to plan and enjoy a ski day.

“After 50 years of making memories on the Massanutten slopes, we are honored to give back to the guests who visit us each year,” said Matthias Smith, general manager at Massanutten Resort. “We’ve improved our slopes and now offer even better adventures for our visitors to experience during the 2021-2022 season and in the years to come.”

From skiing and snowboarding to ice skating and snow tubing, Smith says there is something for everyone to enjoy at Massanutten this winter, and this season is set to be the “best yet” with a range of 50th anniversary celebrations and upgrades. Special events and offers include:

For more information on the Resort’s 2021-22 winter programming, visit www.MassResort.com/Winter, download the Resort App or call 540-289-9441.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large amount of firefighters responded to a reported fire in the area of the Packaging...
HFD determines cause of 3-alarm fire
The Staunton Police Department was called due to the severity of the incident, and detained the...
Admissions hold after staff members hurt and COVID-19 cases rise at CCCA
VDH: First confirmed case of Omicron variant identified in Virginia
Sergio Coppola, of Sergio's Pizza in Bridgewater
After over 37 years, Sergio’s Pizza will close its doors in January
Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park announces fee changes

Latest News

Source: Gray News
School district sued over transgender student protections
Rockingham Cooperative is partnering with Page Cooperative to donate an estimated 150 pounds of...
Beef & Cheese Ministries brought to Page County
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,848 Friday
(FILE)
COVID-19 Omicron variant: Infectious Disease doctor explains how coronavirus evolves