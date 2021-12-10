Mount Jackson man claims solar farm water runoff is damaging fiancée’s property

MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - A Mount Jackson man claims that water runoff from the town’s solar farm has caused erosion and property damage to his fiancée’s front yard.

The solar facility sits on 32 acres of land between Walker Road and Georgetown Road in Mount Jackson, and Darrin Saylor says the farm’s water runoff is causing problems whenever it rains.

“It’s never ran as fast in 25 years, I’ve got a farmer that has farmed this land and said he’s never seen runoff like this before,” said Saylor. “Even the lightest rain right now the water runs right through.”

Saylor and his fiancée live directly across the street from the farm and back on September 1st during Hurricane Ida, he recorded video of major water runoff onto the property.

“We went to the town, we went to the state, we went to the county, but nobody wants to take any responsibility, we even went to Energix (the company that runs the solar farm)” said Sailor. “They’re supposed to be all about the environment, they’re supposed to be all about but yet they’re destroying the environment right beside it.”

However, officials with the town of Mount Jackson and Shenandoah County say they’ve examined the site and contrary to Saylor’s claims there are no major erosion issues related to the solar farm.

“I’ve seen his property and you know everything meets the requirements of our erosion and sediment control handbook and I didn’t see any extensive erosion or anything on his property,” said Jason Smith, Erosion and Sediment Control Administrator for Shenandoah County.

Smith says he has met with Saylor and inspected the property multiple times.

“At least once every two weeks I do go by that site and look at it because it meets the state regulations where I have at least visit the site once every two weeks or after a significant rain event,” he said. “The site didn’t look like it had any significant damage, it looked like the area was stabilized.”

Town leadership says multiple experts have inspected the location and say the solar farm is not at fault for the water runoff, which they say only occurs during times of extreme rain like Hurricane Ida, not frequently as Saylor claims.

“VDOT has looked at it, the county has looked at it and they tell us that there is nothing else they can do at this time, the runoff comes during excessive rain and only certain times during the year,” said Larry Ambrose, chairman of the Mount Jackson planning commission.

VDOT tells WHSV they’ve met with both property owners at the site in question and says the site is up to their standards.

Saylor says he wants to protect the yard, which is a piece of the legacy of his fiancée’s father.

“The only reason I’m bothered with this is because of the legacy of Fred Miller, the man that took care of this place, the man did excellent with the yard and nobody wants to take responsibility,” he said.

Saylor believes Energix should pay property damages for the erosion that took place in the yard.

WHSV did reach out to Energix for comment, in a statement they said that the runoff is unrelated to their facility, but that they are willing to work with Mr. Saylor to mitigate the issue.

You can read their full statement below:

We recently became aware of Mr. Saylor’s issue involving water flowing across a property near our solar facility during a heavy rain. Based on inspections by the Town of Mt. Jackson and other relevant authorities, including in recent days, our understanding is the issue is unrelated to our facility. However, we value our relationship with our neighbors, and we take Mr. Saylor’s complaints seriously. We have spoken with him to ensure we fully understand his concerns and are working to determine how we might be able to help mitigate this issue, regardless of its cause. We thank Mr. Saylor for bringing this matter to our attention, and we will continue to work with him and the Town of Mt. Jackson to mitigate this matter.

