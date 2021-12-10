Advertisement

School district sued over transgender student protections

Source: Gray News
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HANOVER, Va. (AP) — The ACLU of Virginia is suing a Virginia school board over its refusal to comply with a 2020 law that requires districts to adopt protections for transgender students.

The Washington Post reports that the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia filed the lawsuit in Hanover County on Thursday on behalf of five families.

The law required state education officials to set rules for the treatment of transgender students, then mandated that all school districts adopt guidelines mirroring those rules.  

Last month, the Hanover County School Board voted 4-to-3 against revising its rules.

The lawsuit alleges the board “threatens transgender students’ entire identity, ostracizes them and deprives them of the basic humanity.”

