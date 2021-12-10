Shenandoah County Fair general manager stepping down

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Fair will soon be looking for a new general manager. Tom Eshelman is stepping down after 10 years in the role.

He walks away as the longest tenured GM in the fair’s 104 year history.

Over the last decade, he helped to grow the fair and renovate it’s facilities and fairgrounds.

“We’ve been able to grow our sponsorship participation and all of our sponsors really believe in the Shenandoah County Fair. It’s been here for 104 years and we’ve grown those relationships and I’ve gotten some life long friends from that. That’s been probably the best part,” said Eshelman.

One of Eshelman’s top accomplishments in his decade at the helm of the fair was the renovation of the fairgrounds’ equestrian race track and replacing the old horse stables that burnt down in 2013.

“Bringing aboard the Virginia Equine Alliance and Virginia Harness Horseman’s Association was huge for us. Their investment in our facility took us to another level. Our track became one of the top five half-mile harness tracks in the country,” said Eshelman.

Eshelman will be taking on a new career opportunity as a field representative for the National Rifle Association.

He said he’ll miss the smiling faces of the fairgoers most of all.

Eshelman will leave the position on Dec. 17.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.