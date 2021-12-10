Strasburg residents continue to see unusually high water bills

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some Strasburg residents are seeing dramatic increases and massive fluctuations in their monthly water bills, a problem that has been ongoing for the last several years.

“I don’t know if they need new equipment. I don’t know if they just don’t know. I’ve just never heard of these spikes like this,” said Kim Painter, treasurer for St. Paul Lutheran Church and Child Care Center in Strasburg.

The child care center has had water bill issues and inconsistencies off and on since 2016 despite not having any major changes in usage.

“In August of ‘16 we went from 12,000 gallons usage to 32,000. Now, there is no way if we were leaking like that, we’d have been seeing water running across the floor. It just doesn’t make sense,” said Painter.

The child care center is not alone. Strasburg residents have seen water bills ranging from $100 to $500 a month.

A number of residents told WHSV that their bills often increase or decrease by hundreds of dollars each month even though they appear to be using the same amount of water.

“Our bill should be $350-$425, that’s what it should normally be. In 2018, one bill was $712, that was in February. In September, it was 686. It just, I don’t know there’s no reasoning for it,” said Painter.

The child care center also dealt with billing issues when COVID-19 first hit and crippled their enrollment.

“In March (2020) our enrollment went from 70 children to 11, and in February our bill was $856 and in August it was $961. Obviously we were using less water because we had less kids there and we still had these spikes,” said Painter.

The Town of Strasburg bills at a per thousand gallon rate that rounds down but pushes any extra usage to the next month’s bill, which does account for some of the smaller changes in billing.

“For example, if you use 2500 gallons in a month, the bill for that month will be on 2000, so you’re really starting the next month with 500 gallons on your bill,” said Strasburg Town Manager Waverly Coggsdale.

The town bills water and sewer together. The base rate is $25.57 for water and $25.02 for sewer.

“If you use the minimum which is 2000 gallons or less, you pay $50.59 a month. After that, when you start using above 2000 gallons it’s $12.97 per thousand gallons for water and $13.15 for sewer,” said Coggsdale.

Water bills are determined by amount of water usage measured by the town’s water meters.

The town said unknown leaks are the most common cause of these high bills.

“If we find there are leaks and issues like that there is a process by which to get your bill adjusted, so we’re willing to work with people and public works does a great job with that and will visit your home,” said Coggsdale.

While this has been the case for some, other residents claim they’ve often checked for leaks and found none while the high bills continue.

“My water bill is usually about $179 a month. That’s with three people,” said Bob Bennett, a Strasburg resident.

Bennett is a resident of Strasburg Junction where residents have to pay 40% more for utilities.

He said the town needs to bring in a third party to find an answer to the ongoing problems.

“Let somebody else look into it and see if we can find out what’s going on. I’m not saying anybody’s doing anything criminal but when I get my water bill to pay it, that is criminal. That’s a lot of money for something that you have to have,” he said.

Many residents have stories of wildly high monthly bills, including Nathan Jordan who was once billed around $830 dollars in a month when he was watering and seeding his yard.

“That same month my neighbor directly across from me was also seeding their grass and their bill was over $1000 that month, which they brought up to the town and got no relief,” he said.

Jordan said while his family was able to afford their bill, others may not be so lucky.

“That’s something that could cripple the town here. A lot of people are on low income or some of the older residents, they don’t have the kind of money laying around that can pay for that water bill,” he said.

The Town of Strasburg asks residents to reach out to them when their bill is out of the norm and reminds them to check for stuck toilet valves and any leaks that may run up their water bill.

“We’ll be glad to come out and assist. Our public works department will come out and spend some time with you to say ‘have you checked this, have you checked that valve,’ and then even make some recommendations on how you can avoid that in the future,” said Coggsdale.

Coggsdale said while residents don’t like to hear that a leak is the cause of their high bill, it often is.

“Water meters have a device in them and the only time the meter turns is when water is flowing through it, so if there’s no water flowing through it, it’s not recording. So, our stance is that water is flowing through the meter, you may just not know where it’s going. It could be a leak in the yard or a sticking toilet,” said Coggsdale.

The town hopes to continue to work with people to get the root of the problem.

“It’s got to be a concentrated effort between the citizen and the town to try to figure out what you’re experiencing these issues and we definitely want to help people and find ways to get to the bottom of the problem and solve it. If it’s a problem on our end, we definitely need to fix it,” said Coggsdale.

The town also plans to change its water meter system sometime next year to install new meters and bill residents based on the exact monthly usage.

