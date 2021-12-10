Advertisement

Tony Elliott named UVA’s new head football coach

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia has officially announced that Clemson Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott will be the 41st head football coach in the history of the program.

Under Elliott, Clemson posted two of the 22 650-point seasons in major college football history in 2018 and 2019. He earned the Frank Broyles Award in 2017 as the nation’s top assistant coach and was the co-offensive coordinator on Clemson’s two national title teams in 2016 and 2018.

