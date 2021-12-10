Valley youth tend to be vaccinated less often than adults

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - With the first confirmed case of the variant Omicron detected in Virginia, health officials say it’s a reminder to continue practicing mitigation measures.

With cases trending upward, health officials say the approval of boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds is a step toward more people being fully protected against serious illness from COVID-19.

“We have a vaccine that’s very effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, so there is something that you can do to prevent this from happening,” said Jordi Shelton with the Central Shenandoah Health District.

In the Valley, young people tend to be vaccinated at a lower rate, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. Although young people tend to be at lower risk of serious illness, Sheltson said it’s still important to get vaccinated to prevent serious illness or spreading the virus to other people.

“There’s some vaccine hesitancy among younger folks. Maybe not even hesitancy, they just feel that they don’t need a vaccine, but time and again, it has shown that vaccines are very effective, they’re very safe, and that age group is vulnerable if they remain unvaccinated,” said Shelton.

You’re eligible for a booster six months after you’re fully vaccinated. As far as when to get one, Shelton said it’s best to do it as soon as you’re eligible.

“As soon as one is available to you, go ahead and get it. It’s going to offer you that extra layer of protection, especially entering the holiday season when folks are more likely to gather indoors and no mask up or socially distance. It’s good to have that extra layer or protection,” she said.

Much of the Valley’s vaccination rate sits around 50-60%, with a range of about 15-20% of people who have booster doses.

“It’s not only going to protect you from getting seriously ill, hospitalized or dying, it’s also going to protect your community,” said Shelton.

Even though Omicron is a cause for concern, it’s not a cause for panic. As the virus continues to circulate, more variants will come about.

“Right now the dominant variant within the United States and Virginia is delta, and we do know delta is very transmissible, and the vaccines work to prevent it or to prevent serious illness,” said Shelton.

If you’re feeling ill, you should get tested. If you’ve come into contact with a confirmed positive case of COVID-19, you should get tested and isolate until you get a negative test.

If you’re planning to travel, stay up-to-date on travel guidance from the CDC and VDH.

