VEC claims site down for maintenance

Virginia Employment Commission
Virginia Employment Commission(WDBJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Employment Commission’s online claims site is currently down for maintenance.

VEC has the message about the application being down on its website.

The message said initial claims can still be made using the IVR by calling 1-866-832-2363.

Weekly claims can be made by calling 1-800-897-5630.

There is no word on when the site will be up and running again.

