Advertisement

Virginia Beach schools evaluating concerns over 6 books

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools administrators are expected to announce later this month whether six books that have been at the center of intense school board meeting debates will remain in the system’s curriculum and libraries.

WAVY-TV reports that school board member Victoria Manning prompted the books to be reviewed when she contacted the superintendent with concerns related to sexual content and the educational equity policy.

Chief Academic Officer Dr. Kipp Rogers says committees of six or seven people including a parent, student, library media specialist and administrators are assessing each book.

He said he hopes the current reviews are an educational opportunity for parents, students and the community.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large amount of firefighters responded to a reported fire in the area of the Packaging...
HFD determines cause of 3-alarm fire
VDH: First confirmed case of Omicron variant identified in Virginia
The Staunton Police Department was called due to the severity of the incident, and detained the...
Admissions hold after staff members hurt and COVID-19 cases rise at CCCA
Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park announces fee changes
Sergio Coppola, of Sergio's Pizza in Bridgewater
After over 37 years, Sergio’s Pizza will close its doors in January

Latest News

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is being reported as a top candidate for a pair of...
Tony Elliott named UVA’s new head football coach
The sheriff’s office says Tyler could possibly be in the Stuarts Draft area.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of runaway juvenile
Source: Gray News
School district sued over transgender student protections
Governor Northam announces $27 million for gun violence prevention