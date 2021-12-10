VSU student charged in shooting death of fellow student

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State University student has been charged with the shooting death of a fellow student at the university.

On Dec. 5, shortly before 8 p.m., Chesterfield police were called to University Apartments at Ettrick.

At the scene, officers found VSU student Daniel N. Wharton, 19, of Alexandria, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Isaac K. Amissah Jr., 21, a VSU student living at the apartments, turned himself into police.

Amissah is charged with murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held in jail without bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

