Advertisement

VSU student charged in shooting death of fellow student

Isaac K. Amissah Jr.
Isaac K. Amissah Jr.(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State University student has been charged with the shooting death of a fellow student at the university.

On Dec. 5, shortly before 8 p.m., Chesterfield police were called to University Apartments at Ettrick.

At the scene, officers found VSU student Daniel N. Wharton, 19, of Alexandria, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Isaac K. Amissah Jr., 21, a VSU student living at the apartments, turned himself into police.

Amissah is charged with murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held in jail without bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A large amount of firefighters responded to a reported fire in the area of the Packaging...
HFD determines cause of 3-alarm fire
VDH: First confirmed case of Omicron variant identified in Virginia
The Staunton Police Department was called due to the severity of the incident, and detained the...
Admissions hold after staff members hurt and COVID-19 cases rise at CCCA
Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park announces fee changes
Sergio Coppola, of Sergio's Pizza in Bridgewater
After over 37 years, Sergio’s Pizza will close its doors in January

Latest News

Virginia Beach schools evaluating concerns over 6 books
Tony Elliott is UVA's new football head coach
Tony Elliott named UVA’s new head football coach
The sheriff’s office says Tyler could possibly be in the Stuarts Draft area.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of runaway juvenile
Source: Gray News
School district sued over transgender student protections