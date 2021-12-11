Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating incidents at Beverly Manor Middle School

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) has been investigating several social media posts this week that have targeted Beverly Manor Middle School.

The ACSO has launched a criminal investigation and says it takes threats made to Augusta County schools very seriously.

“The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is currently working to identify where the post(s) originated from and fully intends to place criminal charges accordingly,” Sheriff Donald Smith said.

The ACSO, Augusta County Superintendent’s Office and Beverley Manor School Administration are working together to determine where these social media posts have originated and continue to monitor the circulating social media posts.

In a press release, the ACSO asks parents to get involved with their children(s) cell phone activity, monitor posts, and prevent their children from liking or sharing any of these posts.

A separate isolated incident launched an investigation on Thursday, Dec. 9 after it was determined a student brought a Nerf gun to the school. The Augusta County School Board will be handling the disciplinary action as a result of this incident.

A second media post was reported on Dec. 10 related to the post earlier in the week.

Contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.

