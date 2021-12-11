Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating incidents at Beverly Manor Middle School

Credit: WHSV
Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) has been investigating several social media posts this week that have targeted Beverly Manor Middle School.

The ACSO has launched a criminal investigation and says it takes threats made to Augusta County schools very seriously.

“The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is currently working to identify where the post(s) originated from and fully intends to place criminal charges accordingly,” Sheriff Donald Smith said.

The ACSO, Augusta County Superintendent’s Office and Beverley Manor School Administration are working together to determine where these social media posts have originated and continue to monitor the circulating social media posts.

In a press release, the ACSO asks parents to get involved with their children(s) cell phone activity, monitor posts, and prevent their children from liking or sharing any of these posts.

A separate isolated incident launched an investigation on Thursday, Dec. 9 after it was determined a student brought a Nerf gun to the school. The Augusta County School Board will be handling the disciplinary action as a result of this incident.

A second media post was reported on Dec. 10 related to the post earlier in the week.

Contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large amount of firefighters responded to a reported fire in the area of the Packaging...
HFD determines cause of 3-alarm fire
VDH: First confirmed case of Omicron variant identified in Virginia
The Staunton Police Department was called due to the severity of the incident, and detained the...
Admissions hold after staff members hurt and COVID-19 cases rise at CCCA
Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park announces fee changes
Sergio Coppola, of Sergio's Pizza in Bridgewater
After over 37 years, Sergio’s Pizza will close its doors in January

Latest News

Gov. Justice, Baby Dog visit EHEMS
Gov. Jim Justice, Baby Dog visit East Hardy Early Middle School
The Christmas Cruise-In at Lacey Spring Elementary School on Dec. 10.
Families enjoy Christmas Cruise-In at Lacey Spring Elementary
Vice Mayor Sal Romero prepares to cut the ribbon of the shelter's newly renovated bathroom.
Salvation Army unveils renovations to Harrisonburg emergency shelter
A Mount Jackson man claims that water runoff the town’s solar farm has caused erosion and...
Mount Jackson man claims solar farm water runoff is damaging fiancée’s property