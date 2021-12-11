A cooler second half of the weekend

SATURDAY: Pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Cloudy with a few showers continuing to pass through our area. Rain showers should wrap up by 8-9pm west to east. High gusts in some of these showers and staying rather windy. Winds will be sustained out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph in the Valley, up to 55 mph in West Virginia! As the cold front passes, temperatures will continue to drop into the upper 20s to low 30s by daybreak. Winds will begin to subside during the late overnight as skies clear out.

SUNDAY: A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s. High pressure builds in for the day with plenty of sunshine throughout the entire day. Much cooler however with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Not much of a breeze however. Still not bad for a December day.

Clear skies for the evening as temperatures will be chilly, slipping into the 30s. We’ll keep clear skies around throughout the overnight as temperatures turn cold once more. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: A cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine again for the day as we start a warming trend. A beautiful December day with temperatures turning rather mild. Highs in the mid to upper 50s!

A chilly Monday evening as we will have mostly clear skies, only a few passing clouds. Temperatures turning cold quickly as overnight lows drop into the upper 20s to low 30s. We’ll stay mostly clear for the overnight.

TUESDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine again for the day as temperatures return to mild levels. Highs temperatures again in the mid to upper 50s. Another very nice December day. Becoming partly cloudy for the night with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s for lows.

WEDNESDAY: Chilly to start with temperatures rising into the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds for the entire day and staying mild and pleasant. High temperatures again up into the mid to upper 50s, so another beautiful day. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s for lows.

THURSDAY: Cool to start the day as we will see more clouds than sun. That won’t matter much however as record warmth returns. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, so not feeling like December whatsoever! A perfect day to do anything outside. Mostly cloudy overnight and mild with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun for the day as temperatures start off rather mild with temperatures in the 50s by mid-morning. Another cold front will look to swing through late in the week, still undetermined what comes with that and uncertain timing. Rather warm with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Cloudy skies overnight with temperatures only falling into the low to mid 40s.

