Families enjoy Christmas Cruise-In at Lacey Spring Elementary

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Christmas spirit filled the air at Lacey Spring Elementary School on Friday night, where families lined up their cars to participate in the second-ever Christmas Cruise-In.

Teachers, staff, and parents helped set up decorations and lights around the school, many of which were donated by the community. They also helped give away snacks, books, crafts, and hot chocolate to families driving through the display.

Of course, Santa stopped by to spread holiday cheer, too.

“It is just amazing to see the joy on people’s faces when they come through the cruise in. Families are laughing and smiling and it’s just a great family time,” Patty Phillips, the PTO President at LSES, said.

Last year, LSES Principal Tammy May said over 300 cars came through the Cruise-In, and they were expecting similar numbers Friday night.

“We had a lot of parents and people in the community donating all the decorations you see here and all of the staff helped set up this afternoon,” Mary Ryder, a teacher at LSES, said. “It’s just a great way to spread Christmas cheer to all of our students and parents here in the community,”

Teachers also organized a toy and clothing drive, where families were encouraged to drop off any gently used toys or clothing at the Cruise-In.

Organizers hope to bring the event back again next year.

