Gameday Coverage: No. 3 JMU handles No. 6 Montana, returns to FCS Semifinals
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 3 seed James Madison football team is headed back to the FCS Semifinals.
The Dukes defeated No. 6 seed Montana, 28-6, Friday night in the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs at Bridgeforth Stadium.
JMU will either travel to No. 2 seed North Dakota State or host No. 7 seed East Tennessee State in the semifinals next week.
This story will be updated.
