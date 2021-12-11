Gameday Coverage: No. 3 JMU handles No. 6 Montana, returns to FCS Semifinals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 3 seed James Madison football team is headed back to the FCS Semifinals.

The Dukes defeated No. 6 seed Montana, 28-6, Friday night in the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs at Bridgeforth Stadium.

JMU will either travel to No. 2 seed North Dakota State or host No. 7 seed East Tennessee State in the semifinals next week.

