Gov. Jim Justice, Baby Dog visit East Hardy Early Middle School
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARDY COUNTY, Wv. (WHSV) - East Hardy Early Middle School had two special visitors come by on Friday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog.
EHEMS was one of the winning schools in the “Do it for Baby Dog” school competition, the school district posted on Facebook Friday.
The “Do it for Baby Dog” school competition focuses on the education of COVID-19 vaccine safety and the importance of getting youth vaccinated.
Justice presented the school with a $50,000 check.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.