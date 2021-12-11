Salvation Army unveils renovations to Harrisonburg emergency shelter

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County unveiled renovations to its emergency shelter in downtown Harrisonburg on Friday.

Harrisonburg Vice Mayor Sal Romero was in attendance to commission the newly renovated men’s restroom and tour the improved facility.

The restroom was the main focus of a project that took nearly four months and cost around $90,00.

The project was made possible by donations from the community and the city.

“We want to provide a place that is good for the community. When they come in here, they have a neat place and a nice place to be able to shelter while they transition to their own. This project is huge especially for our neighbors in need in the community,” said Captain Harold Gitau of the Salvation Army.

Gitau said the renovations are all about improving the lives of the guests who are in times of need.

“As we help people, they’re coming to a place they look forward to come to. They know they’re going to a place where despite everything that is going on, they have a place where they can be comfortable and relax,” he said. “Thank you to this great and very generous community.”

The shelter can house up to 38 people and the Salvation Army will look to continue to upgrade the facility with renovations to its kitchen in the near future.

