9th annual Santa Armstrong’s Christmas Hope Toy Giveaway held Saturday

By Colby Johnson
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Penn Laird man continued his annual holiday tradition of giving back in a big way on Saturday. Adam Armstrong held his 9th annual ‘Santa Armstrong’s Christmas Hope Toy Giveaway’.

Every year, Armstrong purchases toys and travels to low income neighborhoods in Harrisonburg giving them away to children in need.

This year, he and his team of helpers went bigger than ever before by purchasing $28,000 worth of toys that filled three large trucks.

“Every year you struggle with outdoing yourself and you want to do more every year because you see what a blessing it is, and it is an honor to give back. You know, it’s all God’s anyways and what an honor to giveback a portion of it,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong said the event hits close to home for him each year and he wants to be a blessing to families in need because he has been in their shoes.

“The first community we’re going to, Harris Gardens, I actually used to live in about 15 years ago so it holds a special place in my heart, been there done that, and I know what it’s like to struggle so like I said I just wanna try to be a blessing to those families,” he said.

Armstrong and his team delivered toys to children in several neighborhoods across the area and were joined by Congressman Ben Cline and Delegate Chris Runion at one stop.

