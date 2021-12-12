Advertisement

ACSO identifies students responsible for threats against Beverly Manor Middle School

On Monday, Dec. 13, there will be additional sheriff’s deputies at BMMS.
Augusta County Public Schools
Augusta County Public Schools(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -Two students have been found responsible for social media posts targeting Beverly Manor Middle School (BMMS) earlier this week.

The Juvenile Intake 25th District Court Services Unit has been notified and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) will be seeking criminal petitions against them.

The sheriff’s office said the two students did not collaborate with one another.

According to the ACSO, the following charges are pending: Threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of his family; threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property; threats of death or bodily injury to health care providers; penalty.

“The ACSO investigation has concluded, and there is no threat to the school at this time,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

On Monday, Dec. 13, there will be additional sheriff’s deputies at BMMS to make sure students, staff, and parents feel safe.

The sheriff’s office said theses types of threats are extremely disruptive to the community, the educational system, and law enforcement.

ACSO and the Augusta County Public Schools system want to remind parents to monitor and educate their children about social media, and to remind your child to report any and all threats to school officials immediately.

The sheriff’s office said while some students and young adults may find these kinds of threats funny, they have serious consequences. The pending charges are a felony.

