Another stretch of mild temperatures

SUNDAY: Clear skies for the evening as temperatures will be chilly, slipping into the 30s. We’ll keep clear skies around throughout the overnight as temperatures turn rather cold. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: A cold morning with temperatures rising in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine again for the day as we start a warming trend. A beautiful December day with temperatures turning rather mild. Highs in the mid to upper 50s!

A chilly Monday evening as we will have clear skies continue, with only a few passing clouds for the late overnight. Temperatures turning cold quickly as overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 20s. Becoming mostly clear late in the overnight.

TUESDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. A few passing clouds in the morning, plenty of sunshine as temperatures return to mild levels. Highs temperatures again in the mid to upper 50s. Another very nice December day. Becoming partly cloudy for the night with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s for lows.

WEDNESDAY: Chilly to start with temperatures rising into the 40s. More clouds than sun for the day and staying mild. High temperatures again up into the mid to upper 50s, so another beautiful day. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s for lows.

THURSDAY: Cool to start the day as we will see more clouds than sun. That won’t matter much however as temperatures approach record levels. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, so not feeling like December whatsoever! A perfect day to do anything outside. Turning cloudy overnight and mild with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to start as temperatures start off rather mild with temperatures in the 50s by mid-morning. Another cold front will look to swing through late in the week, still undetermined what comes with that and uncertain timing. Rather warm with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Cloudy skies overnight with temperatures only falling into the low to mid 40s. A few showers likely overnight, depending on timing of cold front.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. We’ll keep cloudy skies all day but still feeling mild. The next cold front my be around still, so a spotty shower cannot be ruled out. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

