Charlottesville Coalition for Gun Violence Prevention holds annual vigil

Sign at the vigil
Sign at the vigil
By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville group gathered on Saturday, December 11 for the ninth year in a row.

The Charlottesville Coalition for Gun Violence Prevention read the names of those who lost their lives at Sandy Hook Elementary School years ago. Since then, the group has been fighting for change.

This year, the group says there was an added amount of emotion because of the recent shooting in Michigan.

“It’s an issue in this country,” co-founder of the Charlottesville Coalition for Gun Violence Prevention Gay Einstein said. “A huge issue in this country, and there are solutions and we need to work. We’re Americans. We can do this. We need to solve this gun violence issue.”

The group says it will continue holding this vigil each year, until the members see some sort of change. If you want to help, you can go to Charlottesville Center for Peace and Justice (charlottesvillepeace.org).

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

