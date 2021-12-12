Harrisonburg holds first ever Winter Wonderfest

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, downtown Harrisonburg was buzzing as the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance hosted the first ever Winter Wonderfest, the city’s newest holiday festival.

The event included horse-drawn carriage rides, a sip and stroll through downtown, holiday shopping at local businesses, and holiday activities like a cookie tour and gingerbread house contest to name just a few.

The event took center stage as the city’s primary holiday celebration after deciding against holding a Christmas parade, and many in the community were excited to partake in the festivities.

“There’s been an amazing turnout today. We had great weather. I’m hoping it holds off, but we’ve had nothing but smiles and good spirits and people are saying that there’s something for everybody and they’re having a great time,” said Andrea Dono, executive director of the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance.

Dono said it was special for those who put the event together to see people out and about and returning to a sense of community.

“Everyone who has been working with HDR and the merchants just love to look outside and see everybody smiling and happy to be here and to have a place where they can go because we were isolated for so long and having a great outdoor event is just such a wonderful way to bring people back together,” Dono said.

The event was concluded with a tree lighting at court square.

