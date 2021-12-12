Advertisement

Harrisonburg holds first ever Winter Wonderfest

On Saturday downtown Harrisonburg was buzzing as the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance hosted...
On Saturday downtown Harrisonburg was buzzing as the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance hosted the first ever Winter Wonderfest.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, downtown Harrisonburg was buzzing as the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance hosted the first ever Winter Wonderfest, the city’s newest holiday festival.

The event included horse-drawn carriage rides, a sip and stroll through downtown, holiday shopping at local businesses, and holiday activities like a cookie tour and gingerbread house contest to name just a few.

The event took center stage as the city’s primary holiday celebration after deciding against holding a Christmas parade, and many in the community were excited to partake in the festivities.

“There’s been an amazing turnout today. We had great weather. I’m hoping it holds off, but we’ve had nothing but smiles and good spirits and people are saying that there’s something for everybody and they’re having a great time,” said Andrea Dono, executive director of the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance.

Dono said it was special for those who put the event together to see people out and about and returning to a sense of community.

“Everyone who has been working with HDR and the merchants just love to look outside and see everybody smiling and happy to be here and to have a place where they can go because we were isolated for so long and having a great outdoor event is just such a wonderful way to bring people back together,” Dono said.

The event was concluded with a tree lighting at court square.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: WHSV
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating incidents at Beverly Manor Middle School
A Mount Jackson man claims that water runoff the town’s solar farm has caused erosion and...
Mount Jackson man claims solar farm water runoff is damaging fiancée’s property
Woodstock Fire Department assisted in the rescue
Crews rescue Shenandoah County man trapped in ditch
VDH: First confirmed case of Omicron variant identified in Virginia
The Staunton Police Department was called due to the severity of the incident, and detained the...
Admissions hold after staff members hurt and COVID-19 cases rise at CCCA

Latest News

Dozens of fatalities from these powerful tornadoes
Major tornado outbreak leaves paths of destruction in parts of the Midwest, South
A Penn Laird man continued his holiday tradition of giving back in a big way on Saturday. Adam...
9th annual Santa Armstrong’s Christmas Hope Toy Giveaway held Saturday
Dozens of fatalities from these powerful tornadoes
Major tornado break leaves paths of destruction in parts of the Midwest, South
Students from both the Class of 2020 and 2021 were celebrated on Saturday.
VCU celebrates first in-person commencement ceremony since start of pandemic