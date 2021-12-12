Advertisement

JMU men’s basketball tops Radford

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In men’s basketball, the Dukes beat the Highlanders 79-70.

The Dukes improve to a 9-2 record on the season. Graduate student Takal Molson led the team with 14 points. Redshirt sophomore Julien Wooden added 12 points while teammate Charles Falden added 11 points for JMU.

The Dukes are back in action on Tuesday as they face Morgan State on the road.

