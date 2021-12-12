JMU-NDSU FCS Semifinal set for Friday night

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is preparing for another Friday night FCS Playoff game.

Late Saturday night it was announced that the No. 3 seed Dukes will travel to No. 2 seed North Dakota State next Friday (12/17) for an FCS Semifinal matchup. Kickoff is set for 9:15 p.m. with TV coverage on ESPN2. The winner advances to the FCS National Championship game in Frisco, Texas on Saturday, January 8.

James Madison defeated No. 6 seed Montana this past Friday night in an FCS Quarterfinal game.

