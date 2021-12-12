Major tornado outbreak leaves paths of destruction in parts of the Midwest, South

(CNN) - Severe weather overnight Friday left death and destruction in its wake. Dozen of tornadoes struck six states in the Midwest and South as more severe weather is possible this weekend as the system heads east.

Kentucky is among one of the six states devastated by dozens of reported tornadoes this weekend. “I knew it was going to happen but I never imagined in a million years that when we pulled into town tonight that the town would pretty much be gone,” a Kentucky resident said.

In Mayfield, Kentucky, a candle factory was turned into rubble leaving some workers stuck inside begging for help. “We are trapped. Please y’all, get us some help. We’re at the candle factory in Mayfield. Please, please,” said Kyanna Parsons-Perez who was rescued from the candle factory. Loved ones hope for more rescues from the facility. “I want to find my wife. I want to find her and I hope she’s somewhere safe,” said Ivy Williams, who is missing his wife that works at the candle factory.

Total destruction in Kentucky after tornado. At least 70 deaths are feared, the governor says. https://t.co/bDDqIPMwpi pic.twitter.com/8svlT32LVs — CNN (@CNN) December 11, 2021

State officials are preparing for the worst. “It may end up being the largest loss of life in any tornado event in a single location in the state’s history,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

In addition to Kentucky, twisters were also reported in Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Illinois, where part of an Amazon warehouse collapsed. “At this time we are able to confirm we have more than one fatality at that location,” said Chief Michael Fillback from the Edwardsville, Illinois police department.

At least six people have died in an Amazon warehouse collapse in Illinois after a tornado caused major structural damage to the building, officials sayhttps://t.co/X1HusVijQu pic.twitter.com/qXOe531eMD — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 12, 2021

President Biden is keeping close watch on what he calls “an unimaginable tragedy.” “So I say to all the victims, you’re in our prayers. And all those first responders, emergency personnel and everyone helping their fellow Americans,” said President Biden.

