Riverheads dominates Galax, claims sixth straight state title

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads is again the top high school football team in VHSL Class 1.

The Gladiators defeated Galax, 45-14, Saturday evening in Salem to claim the Class 1 state championship for a sixth consecutive season and finish the season with a 14-0 record.

The Riverheads offensive line dominated throughout the contest and paved the way for huge performances by Cayden Cook-Cash and Luke Bryant. Cook-Cash rushed for 216 yards on 18 carries and scored four touchdowns while Bryant racked up 174 yards on the ground, including a 77-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Riverheads now owns the longest, current winning streak in the nation, according to MaxPreps. The Gladiators have won 50 straight games dating back to the 2018 season.

