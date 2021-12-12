Advertisement

UVA clinical psychologist offers advice on dealing with Seasonal Affective Disorder

By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD, is on the rise as winter approaches.

Kim Penberthy is a UVA clinical psychologist. She says the disorder mostly impacts women.

“Exercise, it seems to help quite a bit, and then most importantly outdoor exposure, exposing yourself to sunlight the best that you can. So, get up when the sun is out and get some sun literally on your face,” Penberthy said.

Investing in a light therapy bulbs, setting plans you can look forward to, and waking up earlier have positive impacts.

Penberthy says, diagnoses are given if the condition returns annually.

