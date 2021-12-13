Advertisement

ACSO launches investigation into another school threat

logo for Augusta County Public Schools(Augusta County Public Schools)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Sunday, December 12, 2021, officials launched a third investigation into a social media post targeting an Augusta County School.

Authorities say they were made aware of the post just before 7:00 p.m. and spent most of the night determining where the post originated.

The ACSO and Augusta County Schools were able to identify the suspect in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 13, at about 1:00 a.m.

The suspect was a juvenile from the Staunton area. The sheriff’s office says his post originally targeted Stuarts Draft Middle School.

“We were able to determine very quickly who posted the information, that the students were not in immediate danger, and that schools within Augusta County could operate as normal on Monday. The account was shut down immediately,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

Criminal charges are pending for all juveniles involved in the social media posts that threatened Augusta County School starting Wednesday, December 8.

Those pending charges include: Threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of his family; threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property; threats of death or bodily injury to health care providers; penalty.

The Sheriff and school officials would like to remind the community that these types of social media threats are extremely disruptive to the education system and to parents’ and community members’ peace of mind that our children are safe at school.

Sheriff Smith strongly encourages parents to have discussions with their children about the serious consequences they can face when using social media inappropriately.

