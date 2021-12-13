AG Mark Herring holds Waynesboro Marathon accountable for price gouging at the pump

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Attorney General Mark R. Herring is holding two gas stations accountable for alleged price gouging of gasoline during the Colonial Pipeline emergency during the spring of 2021, according to a press release from Herring’s office.

Attorney General Herring’s complaint alleges that, on May 11-12, 2021, Waynesboro Marathon significantly raised the prices of regular unleaded and midgrade gasoline.

By May 12, the gas station was reportedly charging as much as $3.99 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. The increase to that price point represented a 45% increase over what the station was charging before the disaster occurred.

Similar increases were noted on midgrade gasoline, where average prices increased more than 32%. A violation of Virginia’s price gouging law is also a violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.

“The sad reality is that bad actors will take advantage of their fellow Virginians during times of crisis or emergency just to make an extra buck,” said Attorney General Herring. “My Consumer Protection Section will continue to monitor and investigate any complaints we receive of alleged price gouging in the Commonwealth. Businesses should know that, if they choose to participate in price gouging practices, they will be held accountable – price gouging will not be tolerated in Virginia.”

Under the terms of the settlement, Waynesboro Marathon has agreed to be enjoined from engaging in further violations of Virginia’s price gouging law and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act, the release states.

The business also has agreed to pay $2,500 in civil penalties and attorneys’ fees, and also has given up more than $1,394.15 in excess profits made from the offending sales, which can be used for consumer restitution.

Consumers who purchased regular or midgrade gasoline from Waynesboro Marathon on or around May 11 and 12 should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section to be considered for reimbursement of excess charges they paid.

The settlement, in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, has been filed for approval with the Waynesboro City Circuit Court.

Interstate Fuel is also being held accountable for raising its prices of regular unleaded gasoline by as much as 33.4% during the declared emergency.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.