CMA Valley dealerships donate over 100 bikes to Salvation Army

CMA Valley Dealerships was loaded down with bikes for the Salvation Army on Monday, Dec. 13.
CMA Valley Dealerships was loaded down with bikes for the Salvation Army on Monday, Dec. 13.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - CMA Valley Dealerships turned their attention from one set of wheels to another Monday.

The Salvation Army picked up over 100 bikes from the Chrysler dealership for the Angel Tree program. The bikes will go to local kids in need for Christmas.

“Over the many years that we’ve had a partnership with the CMA Valley Dealership, it’s always been an amazing outcome,” said Lt. Johnathan Meredith with the Salvation Army.

CMA Valley Chrystler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Dealership General Manager Ben Rexrode said turnout this year was good.

“The outpouring from the community, as well as our customers and business partners, has been huge this year. A lot of our employees have donated back and just like to see the customers out there during the holidays enjoying their bikes,” Rexrode said.

Rexrode said their focus on bettering lives, along with transportation, aligns with this drive.

“With our motto, ‘moving lives forward,’ it’s a very important cause. Even little lives we like to move forward,” Rexrode said.

The Salvation Army needs volunteers for their Angel Tree toy distribution happening Dec. 20.

