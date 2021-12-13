Comfortable and not windy this week

TUESDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine again today with high pressure right overhead, keeping things quiet. Warming up nicely by late morning but a wind shift today will be more northerly. Highs temperatures again in the mid 50s. Low elevation areas around Petersburg and Moorefield into the upper 50s. Another very nice December day.

Clear in the evening which will again allow temperatures to quickly drop after sunset into the 40s. A few clouds will move in overnight. A cold night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Chilly to start with temperatures rising into the 40s. More clouds than sunshine today, which will keep temperatures down just a touch from the past couple of days. Still quite pleasant, however, with highs in the low to mid 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight and still cold but not as low as the last few nights. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: High pressure will begin to move offshore to end the week, and this will allow more southerly flow to bring even warmer temperatures to the area. Cool to start the day with temperatures in the 40s early. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 60s. A fantastic day to enjoy time outside. A weak cold front will push into the area for the evening and overnight and will bring a few sprinkles and a few isolated brief showers but most of us will stay completely dry. A chilly night with lows in the low to mid 40s with a good amount of cloud cover.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to start as temperatures start off rather mild with temperatures in the 50s by mid-morning. More clouds than sun around for today and staying pleasant for the afternoon. A secondary system will start to move into the region today. This has potential to bring a few showers late day and into the evening and another round Saturday. However rain does not look plentiful and it will not be widespread. Just know that there likely will be some showers later in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 50s with a few areas right at 60. Overnight, a few showers and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. More clouds than sun again today with a cold front moving toward the area. Ahead of it, another warm day with highs in the upper 50s for West Virginia areas and into the low 60s to almost mid 60s for the Valley. A few showers likely through the day with this system. The cold front likely crosses in the evening and that will drop temperatures quickly. A colder night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Cold for the morning with temperatures slowly rising into the 40s. Clouds will decrease throughout the day, so more sunshine for the afternoon. Much cooler as afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Overnight, partly cloudy and quite cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures slowly rising in the 30s. More clouds than sun today, keeping temperatures even colder than Sunday. For the afternoon, a few peeks of sun and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s for West Virginia locations and into the low 40s for the Shenandoah Valley.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.