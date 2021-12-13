Advertisement

Crash closes part of South Main St. in Broadway

Broadway
Broadway(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash in Broadway has closed part of South Main St. from Early Dr. to East Springbrook Rd.

This area will be closed until further notice as the Broadway Police Department investigates.

There are no reported injuries, according to Rockingham Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

