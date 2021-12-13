Advertisement

Former inspector of Virginia nuclear plant pleads guilty of falsifying inspection reports

North Anna Nuclear Power Station. (Source: Dominion Virginia Power)
North Anna Nuclear Power Station. (Source: Dominion Virginia Power)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The former senior resident inspector of the North Anna Nuclear Power Station pleaded guilty to making false statements on inspection reports.

Sixty-year-old Gregory Croon of Tennessee worked for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and was working at the North Anna plant between 2016 and 2018.

On Monday, Croon pleaded guilty to falsifying inspection reports in federal court.

“The accuracy of NRC inspection reports is critical to the NRC’s oversight of licensees’ safe operation of nuclear power plants around the nation,” said NRC Inspector General Robert J. Feitel. “Croon’s false statements could have jeopardized that safety oversight function.”

Federal officials did not say if there were any short or long-term safety concerns following the investigation, only that the false reports could have jeopardized the safety oversight of the plant.

“The combined efforts of the NRC OIG special agents and our law enforcement partners yielded an appropriate and just result in this case. Nonetheless, it is vital to remember that we must all remain vigilant, watch for fraudulent activity, and report it promptly,” said Feitel.

Croon will be sentenced in March.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Augusta County Public Schools
ACSO identifies students responsible for threats against Beverley Manor Middle School
The Virginia Department of Corrections (NBC12)
Supreme Court of Virginia denies stay & petition by VADOC outgoing medical services contractor
On Saturday downtown Harrisonburg was buzzing as the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance hosted...
Harrisonburg holds first ever Winter Wonderfest
James Madison is preparing for another Friday night FCS Playoff game.
JMU-NDSU FCS Semifinal set for Friday night
Earlier this week. a proposed congressional and state legislative map of Virginia was released....
JMU political analyst weighs in on newly proposed Virginia legislative map

Latest News

Our Community Place
Community Spotlight: Our Community Place
HFD: “Coats for Kids” campaign is a success
Humanitarian parole allows for those in Afghanistan who are afraid for their safety to apply to...
Afghan families settling in Charlottesville trying to get others to safety
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims