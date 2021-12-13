Advertisement

God’s Pit Crew to send team to help tornado victims in Kentucky

Aerial views show the damage dealt to Mayfield by a strong tornado.
Aerial views show the damage dealt to Mayfield by a strong tornado.(WKYT)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is expected to send its immediate response team to Mayfield, Kentucky to help with cleanup after deadly tornadoes ripped through the area.

The organization says the team will leave from the Distribution Center in Danville Monday, December 13.

The team is expected to work for ten days and will be helping to clean fallen trees and debris as well as other storm damage.

God’s Pit Crew is also sending a tractor-trailer load of blessing buckets to Arkansas.

To help you can click here to find more information.

