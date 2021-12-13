Advertisement

HFD: “Coats for Kids” campaign is a success

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More than 200 children in Harrisonburg schools are receiving new winter coats thanks to generous community support, according to a press release from the Harrisonburg Fire Department.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department announced a campaign in early November to provide children in need with a coat to help keep them warm this winter.

HFD says the goal was to collect 100 coats for students across Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) campuses, and community members were encouraged to participate.

In addition to numerous donations, two benefactors, the Denton Family Foundation and Steven Toyota, made substantial financial contributions. This allowed HFD to deliver more than 200 coats to City schools, more than doubling the original goal.

The coats were delivered Friday, Dec. 9, to all nine schools by firefighters and HFD staff. Kim Smith, an administrative professional with the Fire Department, coordinated the entire effort.

“Providing kids with something so essential as a winter coat is just the right thing to do,” Smith said. “This was truly a labor of love, and we are deeply thankful to everyone who contributed to this effort.”

“We are so grateful to the Harrisonburg Fire Department, donors, and generous community members for supporting our students in this way,” HCPS Chief Operating Officer Craig Mackail added.

